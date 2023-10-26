Supreme Court upholds Appeal Court ruling on 25% FCT, IRev in favour of Tinubu

The Supreme Court has upheld the ruling by the Appeal Court that a candidate does not need to get at least 25 percent of votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to be declared as the country’s president.

Justice Inyang Okoro led the panel of justices to determine Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar’s appeal against Tinubu’s victory. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court also held that the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission to electronically transmit the election results via the IReV portal does not affect the collation.

Justice John Okoro, noted that the Electoral Act empowers INEC to determine the mode of transmission of election results. The justice said the appellants failed to prove noncompliance with the electoral law but relied solely on INEC’s inability to electronically transmit the election results to the INEC Results Viewing (IReV) portal. headtopics.com

