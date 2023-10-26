Feb 25 Poll: PDP Faults Supreme Court Judgement, Says Apex Court Failed Nigerians

Abubakar, against the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as winner of the February 25, 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The opposition party said the judgement was against the express provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2022, the Guidelines and Regulations issued by INEC under which the election was conducted.

LEADERSHIP reports that the apex Court dismissed the appeal filed by Atiku for lacking in merit, thereby affirming the electoral victory of President Tinubu. But, the PDP, in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said majority of Nigerians were alarmed, disappointed and gravely concerned with the reasoning of the Supreme Court.The party said it was a sad commentary for Nigeria’s democracy that the Supreme Court failed to uphold the provisions of the law. headtopics.com

“Instead, it trashed the expectation of the majority of Nigerians who looked up to it as a Temple of Impartiality to deliver substantial justice in the matter having regards to the laws and facts of the case.

“Nigerians are still at a loss as to how the Supreme Court condoned the serious issues of forgery, falsehood and perjury on the altar of technicalities. “The general gloom, melancholy and sense of despondency across the country upon the delivery of the judgment is an ominous sign of eerie situation which portend grave consequences because of the disappointment embedded in the judgment. headtopics.com

“This judgment by the Supreme Court has evidently shaken the confidence of Nigerians in the judiciary, especially the Supreme Court as the last hope of the common man,” the party said.

