“Supreme Court may send Atiku, Obi’s case against Tinubu back to Appeal Court”

A public affairs analyst, Chibuzor Okereke, has said that the Supreme Court has the liberty to revert the case challenging President Bola Tinubu’s election to the Court of Appeal.reports that the Supreme Court had fixed today as judgement day on Peter Obi (Labour Party) and Atiku Abubakar (PDP) case against Tinubu (APC).

But Okereke noted that the case may be returned to Appeal Court considering the fresh evidence of forgery by Atiku against Tinubu. “The Supreme Court has the option to remit the case back to the Court of Appeal due to new evidence,” Okereke said.

“What Nigerians are expecting in this case is that in the delivery of justice, you have to be transparent, accountable, and follow the law,” he added.

