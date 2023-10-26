Heightened Security as Supreme Court Gives Verdict on Atiku, Obi’s Appeals against Tinubu [VIDEOS]

The Supreme Court of Nigeria will today deliver judgment on the appeals brought by Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, challenging the affirmation of President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential election.

Ahead of the judgment, security has been beefed up at the Supreme Court premises and its surrounding areas. Armed security personnel from the Nigerian Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), and other security agencies have been deployed to maintain law and order. Entrant into the court is allowed only after successful screening.

Recall that the apex court’s notice of the judgment date was confirmed by its Director of Press and Information, Dr. Awemeri Festus Akande, on Wednesday. A seven-member panel of the court, headed by Justice John Okoro, will hear the appeals. Other members of the panel are Justices Uwani Abba-Aji, Emmanuel Agim, Mohammed Garba, Ibrahim Saulawa, Adamu Jauro, and Tijani Abubakar. headtopics.com

In their appeals, Atiku and Obi are alleging that the presidential election was marred by irregularities. They are praying the court to nullify Tinubu’s election.

