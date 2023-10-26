BREAKING: Supreme Court to Broadcast Judgment on 2023 Presidential Election Live

The Supreme Court of Nigeria will broadcast its judgment on the appeals brought by Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, challenging the affirmation of President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential election live.

The decision to broadcast the judgment was approved by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola. Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Obi, his counterpart in the Labour Party (LP), are challenging the September 6 judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), which upheld Tinubu’s election.

The PEPC had dismissed the petitions filed by Atiku and Obi, ruling that they failed to prove their allegations of electoral irregularities and malpractice. However, the two candidates have argued that the PEPC erred in its judgment and are seeking the Supreme Court to set it aside and declare them the winners of the election. headtopics.com

Read more:

NigeriaNewsdesk »

BREAKING: Supreme Court Fixes Date to Deliver Judgement in Atiku, Obi’s Appeals against TinubuA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Supreme Court Fixes October 26 For Judgement In Obi, Atiku, Tinubu CaseThe judgement date was confirmed by all parties involved. Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Supreme Court delivers judgment Thursday on Atiku, Obi’s appealsThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Supreme Court delivers judgment Thursday on Atiku, Obi's appeals Read more ⮕

Breaking: Supreme Court delivers judgment on Atiku, Obi’s appeals against Tinubu tomorrowSupreme Court has fixed tomorrow for judgment it reserved on the two appeals that are seeking to nullify President Tinubu's election Read more ⮕

BREAKING: We‘ll be Victorious Tomorrow – Labour Party Declares Ahead of Supreme Court JudgmentA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

“Supreme Court may send Atiku, Obi’s case against Tinubu back to Appeal Court”A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕