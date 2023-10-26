I’m sorry for embarrassing you – Aiyedatiwa begs Akeredolu

While expressing regret over the turn of events in the state, Aiyedatiwa disclosed that the reports coming out of the state in the past weeks have been discomforting. Aiyedatiwa, who spoke during an interactive session with journalists in the state, emphasized his loyalty to Akeredolu and his unwavering commitment to the development and progress of the state.

He refuted all the allegations circulating against him, which he claimed were propagated by individuals desperate to remove him from office ahead of governorship election in 2024. Aiyedatiwa also stated that he has no affiliation with any groups or individuals organising protests or demanding the governor's resignation, emphasizing that he has never authorised anyone to initiate such campaigns.

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »

BREAKING: Ondo deputy gov, Aiyedatiwa apologises to AkeredoluA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

BREAKING: I remain loyal, forgive me, Ondo deputy governor begs Gov AkeredoluA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Impeachment: Ondo deputy governor apologises to AkeredoluThe Ondo State House of Assembly had moved to impeach the deputy governor leading to various interest groups taking sides for... Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Aiyedatiwa apologises to AkeredoluThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Aiyedatiwa apologises to Akeredolu Read more ⮕

JUST-IN: I Remain Loyal, Forgive Me, Aiyedatiwa Begs Akeredolu Embattled Ondo State deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Thursday, tendered an apology to his principal, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, saying he was Read more ⮕

Impeachment: Why I apologised to Akeredolu, by AiyedatiwaThe Nation Newspaper Impeachment: Why I apologised to Akeredolu, by Aiyedatiwa Read more ⮕