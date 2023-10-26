Humanitarian crisis in Gaza at unprecedented level — UN

Health partners have also detected cases of chickenpox, scabies and diarrhoea in Gaza due to poor sanitation conditions and consumption of water from unsafe sources, it said.The UN Agency for Palestine Refugees, which is by far the largest humanitarian provider in Gaza, warned that the agency would be forced to halt all operations unless fuel is allowed into Gaza immediately.Fuel is being severely rationed for a select number of critical facilities.
Many of them were unconscious, with open wounds lying on beds, stretchers and on the floor with limited medical attendance.PDP loses another Rep to APC Food stocks are running out, the World Food Programme estimates that current supplies of essential food in Gaza are sufficient for about 12 days.People are resorting to drinking well water, which is extremely high in salt and poses immediate health risks.
The number of internally displaced people is now estimated at more than 1.4 million, including nearly 590,000 people sheltering in UN-designated shelters.
More than 15 per cent of the displaced are estimated to have disabilities, yet most shelters are not adequately equipped for their needs, it said. Local authorities report that more than 40 per cent of all housing units in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed or damaged, said OCHA.
