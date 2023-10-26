Supreme Court: Support Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Governor Otu tells Atiku, Obi

in the Supreme Court reaffirming his election as the duly elected President of the Country is a victory for all Nigerians.

He noted that Nigerians are going to see a more serious focus on governance and more commitment from the government to addressing the challenges facing them without the unnecessary distractions that came with the matter in court.

Reacting to the Apex court judgment, Governor Otu also thanked the Justices of the Supreme Court for making it clear that the judiciary remains the last bastion of hope for the common man and that there are no sentiments in judicial pronouncements.He said: “They look at the facts before the courts and give the appropriate judgment. I wish Mr. President the strength that comes from God to continue doing what he is already doing. headtopics.com

“To the former vice President, Atiku Abubakar who was the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, and to Mr. Peter Obi the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Governor Out, said, that if their intention was truly to serve Nigeria, there is no victor, no vanquish, they should join hands with President Tinubu to serve Nigerians.”

Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */ headtopics.com

Read more:

TheNationNews »

“Supreme Court may send Atiku, Obi’s case against Tinubu back to Appeal Court”A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

25% Votes: Supreme Court Upholds Appeal Court’s Ruling On FCTThe Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the ruling by the Appeal Court that a candidate does not need to get at least 25 per cent of votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to be declared as the country's president. Read more ⮕

Supreme Court upholds Appeal Court ruling on 25% FCT, IRev in favour of TinubuA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

BREAKING: PDP reacts to Tinubu’s victory at Supreme Court, says apex court has failed NigeriansA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Feb 25 Poll: PDP Faults Supreme Court Judgement, Says Apex Court Failed NigeriansThe opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, faulted the Supreme Court judgement on the appeal filed by its presidential candidate, Atiku Read more ⮕

We can’t go back to dark old days, Supreme Court tells AtikuThe Supreme Court said the attempt by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar to file fresh evidence against President Bola Tinubu would take Nigeria to the dark old days. Read more ⮕