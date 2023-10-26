Supreme Court judgement affirmation of people’s voice, says Oyebanji

Ekiti state governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu, on the affirmation of his Presidential election victory by the Supreme Court, in Abuja on Thursday, October 26.
In a statement on Thursday by his special adviser on media, Yinka Oyebode, Governor Oyebanji, described the latest judicial victory of President Tinubu as the confirmation of the electoral wishes of the majority of Nigerians who massively voted for the APC as the party of their choice.
The Ekiti helmsman advised the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, and the presidential candidates of other political parties to join hands with President Tinubu to move the country forward politically, economically and socially in the interest of Nigerians. headtopics.com
The governor also charged leaders and supporters of the ruling party to be magnanimous in victory while their counterparts in the opposition should accept the outcome of the court verdict in good faith and explore ways to work together with their principals for a united and prosperous Nigeria.
The governor stated: “This is a victory for democracy and the rule of law. On behalf of the Government and good people of Ekiti State, I congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the leadership of our party, APC and Nigerians as a whole on this victory. Let’s all join hands with the President in its determined efforts to take our country to a new level of development and prosperity.” headtopics.com