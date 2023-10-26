President Tinubu To Host German Chancellor Sunday

The meeting is set to be the first visit of a Head of Government of a European country to Nigeria since the inauguration of the new government on May 29 this year.With diplomatic relations spanning over 60 years, Germany and Nigeria have a warm and longstanding relationship.

The statement said Nigeria and Germany “are natural partners as both are the strongest economy and the most populous country on their respective continents.“This visit intends to accentuate Germany’s appreciation for the strong partnership over the years, and underlines the importance the German government places in Nigeria’s role in the region and globally.

“While in the country, Chancellor Olaf Scholz will also meet with ECOWAS Commission President, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray in Abuja. “He will then proceed to Lagos where he will open a Nigeria-German Business Conference organized by the Nigerian-German Chamber of Commerce. headtopics.com

“While in Lagos, he will interface with representatives of Nigerian civil society as well as with Nigerian start-up entrepreneurs. “Along with the delegation, Chancellor Scholz will take part in a tour of the city of Lagos to gain insights into the challenges and opportunities presented by a megacity such as Lagos.”

Chancellor Scholz will be accompanied by a delegation of high-ranking German business people including CEOs of some of the highest-valued German companies, as well as by a cultural delegation. "This is because the visit is also geared at intensifying the relations in the economic and cultural sectors and exploring opportunities for investment in Nigeria," the statement added.

LeadershipNGA »

