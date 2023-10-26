We can’t go back to dark old days, Supreme Court tells Atiku

According to Justice John Okoro, the chairman of the seven-man panel, delivering judgement on Thursday, Atiku’s attempt would extend the case unnecessarily.

The former Vice-President has brought the issue of the authenticity of the certificate of Tinubu from the Chicago State University (CSU) before the apex court, to challenge the election of the president.

But, in his judgement, Justice Okoro said that the apex court has no jurisdiction to accept fresh evidence. Okoro said, “It will be unfortunate to go back to the dark old days when election petitions could be heard up to the point of expiration of the tenure of the person whose election was being challenged.” “Consequently, since the Presidential Election court has no jurisdiction to entertain fresh evidence, the Supreme Court has no jurisdiction to accept fresh evidence,” he added. headtopics.com

