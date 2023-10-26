Supreme Court to Atiku: “We can’t go back to the dark old days”

The Supreme Court says it cannot go back to hear any fresh matter regarding President Bola Tinubu’s alleged Chicago State University certificate forgery.

Justice John Inyang Okoro, chairman of the 7-man panel, stated this while delivering judgement on a matter brought before the Supreme Court by Atiku against Tinubu. Justice Okoro, noted that Atiku’s attempt to bring fresh evidence on whether Tinubu has authentic diploma from the Chicago State University would elongate the judgement.

He then said this would return the country to the old dark days, adding that the apex court has no jurisdiction to accept fresh evidence. “It will be unfortunate to go back to the dark old days when election petitions could be heard up to the point of expiration of the tenure of the person whose election was being challenged,” Justice Okoro said.“Consequently, since the Presidential Election court has no jurisdiction to entertain fresh evidence, the Supreme Court has no jurisdiction to accept fresh evidence,” Justice Okoro added. headtopics.com

