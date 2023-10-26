Breaking: Supreme Court okays live broadcast of verdict on Atiku, Obi’s appeals

The apex court gave clearance for live coverage of the proceeding, barely 15 minutes before the time (9 a.m.) that was scheduled for the Justice Inyang Okoro-led seven-man panel to commence the delivery of the judgement.

Heavily armed security operatives are stationed at every entry point to the court, with all the major access routes blocked with security vehicles. Likewise, everyone entering inside the court hall were mandated to pass through a security van for scanning.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had on March 1, announced that Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, won the presidential contest, ahead of 17 other candidates that participated in the poll. headtopics.com

However, dissatisfied with the outcome of the poll, both Obi and Atiku, alongside their political parties, initiated legal actions to invalidate it.The duo, in separate appeals they lodged through their respective team of lawyers, challenge the return of Tinubu as the valid winner of the presidential poll.

They maintained that the election was characterized by manifest corrupt practices, substantial non-compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and INEC’s Manual/Guidelines for the conduct of the election. headtopics.com

According to them, such indictment, constituted a ground for disqualification under section 137 (1) (d) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended. They maintained that Tinubu did not secure the majority of valid votes that were cast during the election to be declared the winner.

Both Atiku and Obi are separately claiming that they won the election, even as they urged the court to either declare them as validly elected President or in the alternative, order a fresh or rerun poll. headtopics.com

Read more:

vanguardngrnews »

BREAKING: Supreme Court Fixes Date to Deliver Judgement in Atiku, Obi’s Appeals against TinubuA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Supreme Court Fixes October 26 For Judgement In Obi, Atiku, Tinubu CaseThe judgement date was confirmed by all parties involved. Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Supreme Court delivers judgment Thursday on Atiku, Obi’s appealsThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Supreme Court delivers judgment Thursday on Atiku, Obi's appeals Read more ⮕

Breaking: Supreme Court delivers judgment on Atiku, Obi’s appeals against Tinubu tomorrowSupreme Court has fixed tomorrow for judgment it reserved on the two appeals that are seeking to nullify President Tinubu's election Read more ⮕

“Supreme Court may send Atiku, Obi’s case against Tinubu back to Appeal Court”A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Heightened Security as Supreme Court Gives Verdict on Atiku, Obi’s Appeals against Tinubu [VIDEOS]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕