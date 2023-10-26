BREAKING: Supreme Court To Broadcast Verdict On Atiku, Obi's Cases Against Tinubu Live

(PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and that of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, against the electoral victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25 election.

Consequently, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has directed the proceedings of the apex court be broadcast live. This was disclosed by presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, via his verified X handle (formerly Twitter) on Thursday morning.

Onanuga wrote: "Breaking: The Supreme Court judgment on the appeals filed by Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi will be broadcast live, according to an order by Chief Justice of Nigeria Olukayode Ariwoola."

