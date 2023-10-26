Presidential Appeal: PDP expresses disappointment over Supreme Court judgement

The PDP said the judgment was against the express provisions of the Constitution, Electoral Act and the Guideline and Regulation issued by INEC under which the election was conducted.The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it is disappointed with the judgement of the Supreme Court affirming President Bola Tinubu as winner of the 25 February presidential election, as declared by the

Mr Ologunagba said that the PDP and indeed majority of Nigerians were alarmed, disappointed and gravely concerned with the reasoning of the Supreme Court. “The PDP asserts that it is indeed a sad commentary for our democracy that the Supreme Court failed to uphold the provisions of the law.

“Nigerians earnestly expected the Supreme Court to uphold and defend the clear provisions of the 1999 Constitution in terms of qualification and minimum requirement for a winner to be declared in a presidential election in Nigeria. headtopics.com

Mr Ologunagba said that the general gloom, melancholy and sense of despondency across the country upon the delivery of the judgment was an ominous sign of an eerie situation which portend consequences because of the disappointment embedded in the judgment.

