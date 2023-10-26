Supreme Court judgement: Atiku should let PDP breathe

' Olayinka, who was the PDP House of Representatives candidate for Ekiti Central Constituency two in the last elections, said, 'Atiku's selfishness and arrogance put PDP where it is today. Going forward, he should excuse himself and let new people be the face of the party.

'They even had names of those they will show pepper when their President-in-waiting assumes office. Now, eyes don clear.' While telling those already selling the idea of Atiku contesting again in 2027 as PDP candidate to perish the idea, Olayinka said, 'Enough of Atiku is coming every four years. PDP does not belong to any single individual. 'Most importantly, politics should not be about one person's interest all the time.

