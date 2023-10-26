Tax evasion: Akwa Ibom Govt seals off Keystone, Heritage banks

Speaking shortly after the exercise on Thursday, the Executive Director in charge of enforcement and debt recovery activities of the revenue board, Leo Umana, said the banks were sealed after AKIRS obtained an ex parte order of notice to distrain from the Uyo Division of the Akwa Ibom State High Court. He said Heritage Bank failed to pay N100,270,910 while Keystone Bank refused to pay N128,413,882 owed to the state government as tax liabilities.

The two banks have not been remitting actual tax from employee salaries as well as other taxes meant for the state,' he said. Umana said the banks were given warning notices but failed to comply after several months. He explained that AKIRS had exhausted reconciliation and negotiation opportunities with the financial organisations before resorting to court action.

