Supplementary Budget: FG earmarks N17.7bn for Presidential Yacht, Air Fleet

Under the State House section of the budget, N2.9 billion was earmarked for purchase of SUV vehicles; the purchase of official vehicles for the office of the First Lady (N1.5 billion); renovation of the residential quarters of Mr. President (N4 billion); renovation of Dodan Barracks—the official residence of Mr. President (N4 billion); renovation of the official quarters of the Vice President in Lagos (N3 billion); construction of an office complex in Aso Rock (N4 billion).

N5 billion was allocated for the renovation of 100 schools; another N5.5 billion was for Education Loan Fund (funding for Student Loans); Housing got N100 billion; the Federal Capital Territory Administration got N100 billion; the Department of State Services (DSS) got N49bn; and Police Formations and Command got N50 billion.

