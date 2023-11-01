Supplementary Budget: How we’ll spend N100bn allocation for housing sector

The minister also said another N50 billion will be used to commence construction of housing estates in each state of the federation. Mr Dangiwa disclosed this when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Appropriation chaired by Adeola Olamilekan (Ogun West) to defend the allocation to his ministry in the 2023 supplementary budget.

“We will use N50 billion to kickstart the construction of the housing estates in the federation. The remaining N50 billion will be used to develop slums in different parts of the country,” Mr Dangiwa said.

The minister assured that all the funds budgeted for the construction of housing in the budget will be used expeditiously for the construction of housing estates across the country. Mr Dangiwa appeared before the senate committee alongside Minister of Works, David Umahi; Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari and the service chiefs.

