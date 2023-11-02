JUST IN: Naira further strengthens against Dollar, appreciates to N786.02/$1 at official market

Data from the official Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market window revealed a notable decrease in forex turnover, closing at $105.98 million, marking a 41.82% decrease from the previous day’s turnover.

Conversely, the unofficial black market witnessed a 0.85% appreciation, quoting an exchange rate of N1170/$1. Peer-to-peer traders offered rates around N1180/$1, showcasing a disparity from the official market rates.

Meanwhile, Nairametrics reports that the Federal Government is contemplating the imposition of excise tax penalties on foreign exchange transactions conducted outside the official market. The decision is part of a series of recommendations from the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform Committee established by President Bola Tinubu in July.

The committee, spearheaded by Taiwo Oyedele, introduced "quick win" recommendations to address pressing economic issues. The proposed excise tax on foreign exchange transactions outside the official market aims to reduce multiple exchange rates within the country.

