Naira Marley drugged my children, Iyabo Ojo alleges

Iyabo Ojo stated that she plans to file her lawsuit against Naira Marley after the government’s legal proceedings are over.Real House wives of Lagos: Iyabo Ojo speaks amid backlash from viewers, co-starsThe mother of two said that she first gave her children permission to attend Naira Marley’s home because she thought he was a reasonable man.
“I thought Naira Marley was a sensible person. I used to send my children to his house and he would be giving them dr*gs to take. “He used to put it in their food and drink and you think I will support him? I am waiting for The Justice for Mohbad case to be completed before I start my own case with him,” she said.
