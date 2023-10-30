Alleged Cybercrime: Court adjourns Naira Marley’s case

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday further adjourned until 13 to 30 November, the ongoing trial of Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola, a.k.a Naira Marley, who is being charged with cybercrime.

The anti-graft agency preferred the charges on 14 May 2019. Naira Marley, who sang the famous song: “Am I a yahoo boy”, was consequently arraigned on 20 May 2019 before Justice Nicholas Oweibo, but he pleaded not guilty.The trial has since commenced in the case and is still ongoing. On 6 October, Justice Oweibo issued a warrant for the defendant’s production following his absence from the trial on the last date.

The police in Lagos had detained Naira Marley and his associate, Sam Larry, in connection with the death of Nigerian artiste Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as “When the case was called on Monday, Olalekan Ojo (SAN) informed the court that the defendant was still clearly absent from his trial despite the court’s order for his production. headtopics.com

“My lord, at the last adjourned date, we prayed for a production warrant, and the court granted the same. However, the defendant is still not produced.The court, consequently, adjourned the case until 13 November and 30 November for the continuation of the trial.

The commission alleged that Naira Marley and his accomplices conspired to use different Access Bank ATM cards to defraud their victims. The EFCC also said that the defendant possessed counterfeit credit cards belonging to different people, with intent to defraud, which amounted to theft. headtopics.com

