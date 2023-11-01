JUST IN: Tinubu threatens to fire underperforming ministers

He warned that ministers who do not deliver on their assignments and set targets would be sent packing from the cabinet.in Abuja, Tinubu made the statement while opening the 2023 Cabinet Retreat for Ministers, presidential aides, Permanent Secretaries, and top government Functionaries.He said: “If you are performing, nothing to fear if you miss the objective we review, if you don’t perform, you leave us… Don’t be a clog in the wheel of Nigeria’s progress.
