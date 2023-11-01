JUST IN: Senate begins screening of 10 RECs for INEC

President Bola Tinubu had on Tuesday, October 31, forwarded the names of the nominees for confirmation as RECs. The nominees being screened by the Committee of the Whole of the Senate are: Etekamba Umoren (Akwa Ibom), Isah Shaka Ehimeakne (Edo), Oluwatoyin Babalola (Ekiti), Abubakar Ahmed Ma’aji (Gombe), Shehu Wahab (Kwara) and Prof. Mohammed Yelwa (Niger).Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period.

