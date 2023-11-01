CBN denies currency redenomination as C’ttee assures of Naira stability by Dec

“For the avoidance of doubt, there is currently no plan by the Bank to restructure and re-denominate the naira. Whilst the Bank may be considering reforms, such are subject to laid down procedures in line with the provisions of the CBN Act, 2007,” AbdulMumin stated.

Also, N1, 417 exchanged for one British Pound, while the Euro was exchanged for N1, 211 and one Canadian dollar (CAD) for N873. Speaking with Bloomberg, Oyedele said: “The government sees a fair price for the dollar at N650 to N750.”

Relatedly, in his reaction to the steps the government is taking so far, the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, who admitted that the measures will significantly improve forex supply, cautioned that the deals are stop-gap measures that could put the country into more trouble if nothing is done to ensure a more sustainable supply of forex to the market.

Yusuf submitted that Nigeria needs to look at the fundamentals of supply and the fundamentals of its import substitution strategy. “And we should have an FX window where people can bring in their forex at market rate, it should be another official channel through which they can bring in the money at the market rate. That will also help to improve supply. These steps the government is taking now will allow us to sort out some of our policy issues especially as it affects exports.”

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said the reconstruction of the Mission To Seafarers (MTS) centre and other ports facilities will undoubtedly scale up Nigeria’s rating in the global maritime communityImproved corporate performance has continued to buoy transactions on the equities sector of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) as investors gained N1.708 trillion in the month of October 2023.

