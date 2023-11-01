Middle-aged woman dies during sex romp with lover

Another source and staff of the hotel said It was at this point that she became helpless, and thereafter died. Consequently, the owner of the Guest House was informed of the incident and he called police officers from the “A Division” around Challenge, Ilorin, who came and arrested the barber.
He said the state police command has commenced full investigations to know what happened between him and the deceased during the incident.The Enugu Government has given logistics services providers a Dec. 1 deadline to register with the state government. Mr Emeka Ajogwu, the State Commissioner for Special Duties, made tghis known during a stakeholders’ meeting with the association of courier operators in the state in Enugu.
Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said change will not come until Nigerians destroy the structure of criminal enterprises established by politicians. He also lamented the purchase of vehicles worth N160 million for each federal lawmaker at a time when “people are suffering”.
The House of Representatives, yesterday, resolved to invite Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, over modalities adopted in the distribution of N25,000 monthly to 15 million households in 90 days.Executive Secretary/CEO of Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Ogbonnaya Orji, has said Nigeria lost over N16.25 trillion due to oil theft in the country.
