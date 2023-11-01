Insecurity: Enugu Govt gives courier operators Dec. 1 deadline to register, obtain licences

”The state government discovered that the courier service providers are not organised. People simply purchase motorcycles and put them on the roads without any registration with the government. “We called this meeting so that we will all agree on the measures to put in place going forward, so that we will begin to separate the wheat from the chaff, so that genuine business owners will not be affected by the unscrupulous activities of those who are not genuine.

The commissioner also said every rider myst be dressed in their company uniform and must carry a valid identity card issued by the company. Also speaking, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu who was represented by the Area Commander, Enugu Police Area Command, ACP S.D West said the meeting was informed by the need to check non-state actors who were exploiting the porous space created by the logistics industry in the state.

Reacting, the interim chairperson of the Courier Operators Association, Adaora Okoye said the association will comply with the state government’s demands.The Enugu Government has given logistics services providers a Dec. 1 deadline to register with the state government. Mr Emeka Ajogwu, the State Commissioner for Special Duties, made tghis known during a stakeholders’ meeting with the association of courier operators in the state in Enugu.

