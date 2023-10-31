Supreme Court verdict, Naira stability, Rivers crisis, other issues discussed at PDP Govs meeting

The meeting noted the recent judgement of the Supreme Court on the 2023 Presidential Election and believes that this brings an end to the Presidential election cycle as there must be an end to litigation. As a Forum, we believe and re-state our faith and confidence in the judiciary to do justice in political and other cases before the Courts.

The meeting vowed to reposition and strengthen PDP as a viable opposition political party ready and willing to play its role as the vanguard of the Nigerian people for democracy, good governance and accountability.

The PDP Governors were alarmed at the recent developments in Rivers State and welcomes the intervention of Mr. President to bring the crises to an end. The meeting urged all parties to the Rivers State crises to sheath their sword and resort to peaceful means of resolution. The Forum further offers its platform for a quick and just containment of the issues involved.

On the national economy, the meeting urgently requested the patriotic intervention of the Federal Government to stabilize the Naira, control inflation, stem the unemployment crises, and bring more succour to Nigerians.ii. Gov. Siminalayi Fubara – Rivers State – Vice Chairmaniv. Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori -Delta State -Membervi. Gov. Ademola Adeleke -Osun State -Memberviii. Gov. Caleb Mutfwang – Plateau State – Memberx. Gov.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PREMIUMTIMESNG: PDP Governors meet, say Supreme Court judgement ends litigations on presidential pollThe governors also welcomed the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the Rivers crisis.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: “The battle has just Begun” – PDP Chairman Reacts to Party’s Loss at Supreme CourtA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: BREAKING: Wike vs Fubara: PDP governors gather in Abuja for emergency meetingPeoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors on Tuesday evening gathered in Abuja for an emergency meeting. It was gathered that the meeting was convened over the current crisis in Rivers State, where some members of the state house of assembly have initiated moves to impeach Sim Fubara, the governor elected on the platform of the PDP.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Wike vs Fubara: Tinubu mediates in Rivers crisis, PDP governors praise presidentThe president in his usual leadership position intervened and that shows there will be peace in that state,”

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: JUST IN: PDP Governors Arrive Abuja for Emergency Meeting Amid Rivers State Crisis [VIDEO]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: PDP Governors to Hold Emergency Meeting Today to Address Crisis in RiversA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕