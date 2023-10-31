Supreme Court verdict, Naira stability, Rivers crisis, other issues discussed at PDP Govs meeting

The meeting noted the recent judgement of the Supreme Court on the 2023 Presidential Election and believes that this brings an end to the Presidential election cycle as there must be an end to litigation. As a Forum, we believe and re-state our faith and confidence in the judiciary to do justice in political and other cases before the Courts.
The meeting vowed to reposition and strengthen PDP as a viable opposition political party ready and willing to play its role as the vanguard of the Nigerian people for democracy, good governance and accountability.
The PDP Governors were alarmed at the recent developments in Rivers State and welcomes the intervention of Mr. President to bring the crises to an end. The meeting urged all parties to the Rivers State crises to sheath their sword and resort to peaceful means of resolution. The Forum further offers its platform for a quick and just containment of the issues involved.
On the national economy, the meeting urgently requested the patriotic intervention of the Federal Government to stabilize the Naira, control inflation, stem the unemployment crises, and bring more succour to Nigerians.ii. Gov. Siminalayi Fubara – Rivers State – Vice Chairmaniv. Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori -Delta State -Membervi. Gov. Ademola Adeleke -Osun State -Memberviii. Gov. Caleb Mutfwang – Plateau State – Memberx. Gov.
Nigeria Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕
Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕
Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕
Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕
Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕