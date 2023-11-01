How to make the naira stronger

It is from that perspective that its present state of affairs as regards its value in the currency market is considered inherently disheartening. All sectors of the economy were operating at a level that made the country a must go business destination. The agricultural sector especially was making its impact to the point that most raw materials were sourced locally.

There were many industries producing household products most of which sourced their raw materials from cocoa, palm oil and groundnut all grown in the country. Food drinks were not left out in that drive to really grow the economy and build its Gross domestic Product (GDP). The success of that effort reflected on the value of the Naira, there was minimal stress on the local currency. Foreign currencies were not as dominant as they are today.

Before the nation realized sufficiently that the economy was on a downward spiral that kept chipping off the value of the Naira, it was already too late as there was not enough dollar and pound to finance the indecently acquired taste for imported goods and services.

The situation is made worse by the deposit money banks (DMBs) who randomly refer their customers to this market if they need foreign currency above a certain limit. Curiously, this so-called black market, an outlet for underhand transactions elsewhere patronized by shady characters, is accepted as the real deal in Nigeria.

Sadly, the Central of Nigeria (CBN) is being made the fall guy as everyone expects it to satisfy their foreign exchange requirements without stopping to ask the pertinent question, how can the nation generate the foreign exchange enough to go round? The CBN, like any other elsewhere, is not in the business of mass producing any foreign currency for that matter.

