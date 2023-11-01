Newspaper Headlines: Senate launches fresh probe into naira redesign | Cash scarcity returns to Kano, Borno

The Punch reports that President Bola Tinubu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors have intervened to stop the impeachment moves against Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers. The newspaper says the court of appeal in Abuja has reversed the disqualification of Timipre Sylva, ex-minister of petroleum, as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa state.

The Nation reports that the appeal court has affirmed the judgment of the election tribunal which declared Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the validly elected senator of Kogi central. The newspaper says the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has closed down 34 corporate organisations and 23 hotels for failing to remit personal income taxes (PIT) of their employees and consumption taxes, respectively.

Daily Trust reports that cash scarcity has returned to Kano and Borno states as banks ration withdrawals. The Guardian reports that government institutions and organisations in Nigeria have been shunning hosting their data at local centres for foreign ones. The newspaper says the National Human Rights Commission (NHCR) said 16 out of 29 states in the country have submitted the #ENDSARS judicial panel reports.

Daily Independent reports that Muhammadu Sanusi II, the former Emir of Kano, said the decisions of Tinubu to liberalise the foreign exchange market and remove petrol subsidy are courageous. The newspaper reports the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as saying that there are no plans to redenominate the country’s legal tender, the naira.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THECABLENG: Newspaper Headlines: FG plans re-absorption of retired military officersNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Reps invite humanitarian minister over N1.1 conditional cash transferThe Nation Newspaper Reps invite humanitarian minister over N1.1 conditional cash transfer

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: BREAKING: Senate confirms Zack Adedeji as chairman of FIRSThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Senate confirms Zack Adedeji as chairman of FIRS

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Tinubu writes Senate, seeks confirmation of 10 RECsThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu writes Senate, seeks confirmation of 10 RECs

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Tinubu seeks Senate confirmation for 10 RECs-nomineesThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu seeks Senate confirmation for 10 RECs-nominees

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Foundation Presents Laptop, Cash To Best WAEC, JAMB StudentOgbeche, a graduate of Emerald Field Secondary School Calabar got five Alphas in Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination, SSCE and scored 326 in the

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕