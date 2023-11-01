‘African youths facing pressing challenges’

Speaking at a news conference yesterday in Abuja, WAYPEM mission President, Prof. Prince Godswill, said corruption and lack of initiatives on how to effectively harness the potential of the resources have been a bane of economic development in Africa.

Godswill added the peace mission would host the fifth World Youth Peace, Security and Economic Summit on December 8 in Abuja with the theme: ”Youth and Peaceful Economic Development”, to build capacity of youths in soft-skills to make them relevant.

He said global leaders would be honoured at the summit, adding the summit is to promote, facilitate and modernise state of youths. He said: ”At WAYPEM, we initiate and promote the training of members for the development of individual talents in order to contribute to the economic development of their respective countries, with regards to career prospects in socio-cultural development. “We assist in the organisation of rural youths towards the development of their skill in arts and culture”.

”We discourage the use of drugs, violence, cultism, kidnapping and other criminal vices amongst youths, which are detrimental to the development of society, and generally monitor both private and governmental programmers using industry’s best practices, to assess their possible impacts on youths.

He further said there would be representatives from USA, China, Japan, Kenya, Cameroon, South Africa, Iran, Togo, Ghana, Britain, Canada, Pakistan, Venezuela, Brazil, Morocco, Egypt, Ethiopia, Australia, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Syria, Algeria, Libya, and all West African members countries.

