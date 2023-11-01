N1.62b property lost to fire, says agency

Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Government Relations, Mr Gbenga Oyerinde, warned Lagosians to desist from making false calls to the agency, saying such calls impeded the efficiency of the firefighters.Seven houses razed despite cease fire, curfew in Osun communal clash

The commissioner noted police officers are now attached to firefighters to prevent them from being attacked while on duty.He appealed to the public to stop scooping fuel or diesel from tankers, saying the action could lead to loss of lives as seen in Ondo State.

