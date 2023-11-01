Canada pledges $18m for humanitarian responses in Nigeria

Christoff, while explaining that his government committed $150 million as part of its assistance to the country for various programmes, noted that a small portion has been earmarked for humanitarian responses. He said some of the general funds will be spent in Nigeria to focus on vulnerable women and young girls across the country.

Dr. Edu assured Christoff of a mutual working relationship. She also told the envoy of President Bola Tinubu’s aim to end multi-dimensional poverty and humanitarian crises in Nigeria by 2030, in line with the SDG target.

She assured him that the Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation Trust Fund will be used to address emergency humanitarian responses and issues of poverty alleviation in Nigeria, and promised that the implementation will be transparent.

