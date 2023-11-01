‘Work for nation’s progress’

Bature called on Nigerians to desist from being negative about the country and support President Bola Tinubu to bring growth and development. ”Nigerians must recognise things would have been worse without God’s intervention. Many have prophesied doom; some people said Nigeria is a failed experiment, some said Nigeria is a failed nation. ”We thank God because everything happened the way God wanted it. So, everybody should thank God for our President and his winning team. ”We thank God too for others maintaining peace, law and order.

