Wema records strong Q3 result

The bank said nterest income went up 61 per cent year on year to N126.67 billion. Non interest income jumped 58 per cent to N24.23 billion. The statement said Profit Before Tax soared to N21.76 billion of 130 per cent over N9.46 billion in Q3 2022. Similarly, Profit after Tax increased by 131 per cent to N18.88 billion (N8.19 billion in Q3 2022).Chief Executive, Moruf Oseni said: “Our Q3 results saw improvements with profit before and after tax growing 130 per cent and 131 per cent. It has been a good performance for Wema with earnings growing by 61 per cent and earnings per share at 199.6 kobo.

The bank has commenced its N40 billion capital raising exercise with its application to SEC to approve the issue. It has the yearged and consulted several critical shareholders and stakeholders, with a plan to wrap up before year end 2023.”

