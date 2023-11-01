Tinubu seeks Senate confirmation for 10 RECs-nominees

Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATIONNEWS: Tinubu writes Senate, seeks confirmation of 10 RECsThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu writes Senate, seeks confirmation of 10 RECs

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Tinubu writes Senate, seeks confirmation of new INEC RECsPresident Bola Tinubu appointed the new 10 RECs last Wednesday.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

THECABLENG: Tinubu writes senate, seeks speedy consideration of N2trn supplementary budgetNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Tinubu appoints APC loyalists as top INEC officialsAt least four of the 10 new RECs are persons with public ties to President Tinubu, the APC and some prominent politicians in his government.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Tinubu seeks NASS approval of N2.1trn supplementary budgetThe Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Monday approved the 2023 supplementary budget of N2. 1trn pending the approval of the National Assembly.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: JUST IN: President Tinubu Writes House of Reps, Seeks Approval for N2.1 Trillion Supplementary BudgetA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕