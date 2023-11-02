JP Morgan projects Naira to trade at N850/$ by December

The US bank stated that given the willingness to pair it with tighter monetary conditions, the recent efforts to restore a flexible FX regime might be maintained. “The interbank FX rate has risen in recent days to over 900, from 750, thereby significantly closing the gap to the parallel rate which is now just above 1,000.

“We expect USD/NGN to eventually move lower towards 850 by year-end as the combination of tighter policy, as well as more attractive rates and FX levels deter incremental dollarization and perhaps attracts some foreign capital,” JP Morgan asserted.

In addition to the policy actions, JP Morgan averred that authorities may need to consider further measures such as requiring commercial banks to adhere to regulatory limits on FX net open positions. Other measures, JP Morgan said, include exploring the introduction of a cash reserve ratio on FX deposits as well as the issuance of dollar assets onshore.

On the fiscal side, the financial services firm advised the government to require all taxes to be paid in local currency. It added that some of the measures may have already been incorporated in the Federal Government’s forthcoming revision of guidelines relating to the operations of the forex market.

JP Morgan also urged oil exporting companies to consider selling forex proceeds on the interbank market, rather than directly to the Central Bank of Nigeria. The company also said the willing buyer-willing-seller nature of the foreign exchange market is contributing to the extreme volatility in the FX market.Foreign debt to top $51bn as Tinubu seeks fresh $7.8bn, €100m loansForeign debt to top $51bn as Tinubu seeks fresh $7.8bn, €100m loansForeign debt to top $51bn as Tinubu seeks fresh $7.8bn, €100m loans

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THECABLENG: JP Morgan: Naira to trade at N850/$ by year's end | Oil coys shouldn't sell FX to CBNNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Naira Marley, Sam Larry sue magistrate, Police, demand N40mA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

THECABLENG: Newspaper Headlines: Senate launches fresh probe into naira redesign | Cash scarcity returns to Kano, BornoNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: How to make the naira strongerA foreign rating agency in a recent report joined Nigerians in bemoaning the fate that has befallen the nation’s legal tender, the naira, which had exceeded N1000 to the dollar threshold but seems to be recovering slowly at a little above N800 to the dollar.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: CBN denies currency redenomination as C’ttee assures of Naira stability by DecCBN Director, Corporate Communications, Isa AbdulMumin, who said this in Abuja yesterday, urged Nigerians to discountenance a text message going around alleging plans to introduce new currency into circulation.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Naira Marley drugged my children, Iyabo Ojo allegesThe Nation Newspaper Naira Marley drugged my children, Iyabo Ojo alleges

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕