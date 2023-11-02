Insecurity: Miyetti Allah vows to fight scourge in Nigeria

National President of the Association, Bello Badejo, who spoke in Lafia, said the association aimed at complementing the nation’s conventional security agencies efforts in combating the increasing rate violent crimes allegedly committed by members of the association.

Badejo said: “The quasi-security outfit will comprise 2,140 operatives to assist in fishing out bad eggs in our midst, reduce the consequential allegation on those who were treated unjustly for crimes not committed.”

He said the “operatives will be selected from within the immediate communities where they reside because doing so, will address the prevalence of security challenges in Nasarawa and some flash points in some states.

“We are, therefore, seeking the support of the government in providing non-kinetic equipment to the outfit, while we intend to extend the programme to Plateau, Kaduna, FCT and other security-prone states to end the menace.”Tension in Ondo community as gunmen attack farmers, destroy settlement

