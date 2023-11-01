Supplementary Budget: State House gets N28bn for renovation of houses, cars

Similarly, the renovation of Dodan Barracks for the president was allocated another N4 billion. In addition, the renovation of the official quarters of the Vice President in Lagos was allocated N3 billion; while the renovation of Aguda House was allocated N2.5 billion.

Details of allocations for the purchase of cars in the Villa showed the following: purchase of SUV Vehicles N2.9 billion; Replacement of Pool Vehicles N2.9 billion; Purchase of official vehicles for the Office of the First Lady N1. 5 billion. Another major expenditure line to be implemented in the State House was: the construction of the Office complex which was allocated N4 billion.

The acquisition, renovation and rehabilitation of 2Nos EFCC fortified quarters as State House Complex at Mabushi which got a N1.5 billion allocation. A similar complex in Guzape was equally allocated another N1.5 billion. The computerization and digitalization of the State House was allocated N200 million.

Among the Ministry’s Departments and Agencies (MDAs), the Ministry of Defence had the largest share of N 476.5 billion, followed by the Ministry of Works with N300 billion (capital). The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security got a total of N200 billion comprising N104.8 Recurrent and N95. 2 capital.

The rest were: Federal Capital Territory, N200 billion; Ministry of Housing, N100 billion; Police Formations and Command, N49.9 billion (comprising N29.6 billion Recurrent and N20.3 Capital). The Department of State Services (DSS) got N49.04 billion; while the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) was allocated N29.7 billion. Capital Supplementation was earmarked the sum of N210.5 billion.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NIGERIANEWSDESK: JUST IN: President Tinubu Writes House of Reps, Seeks Approval for N2.1 Trillion Supplementary BudgetA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: N2.17 trillion supplementary budget scales second reading at House of RepsThe 2023 N2.17 trillion supplementary budget, on Tuesday, scaled second reading in the House of Representatives. The supplementary budget, sent by President Bola Tinubu, was debated and passed for a second reading by the House. President Tinubu had in a letter to the House, asked the House to approve a N2.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Reps pass N2.1trn supplementary budget for second readingPresident Bola Tinubu had earlier transmitted the Supplementary Budget and the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) to the House for approval.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Tinubu seeks NASS approval of N2.1trn supplementary budgetThe Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Monday approved the 2023 supplementary budget of N2. 1trn pending the approval of the National Assembly.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Tinubu’s 2023 supplementary budget scales second reading in RepsThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu's 2023 supplementary budget scales second reading in Reps

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THECABLENG: Tinubu writes senate, seeks speedy consideration of N2trn supplementary budgetNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕