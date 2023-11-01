Hajj 2024: Intending pilgrims may pay as much as N6m – Operators raise alarm

The National President of AHUON, Alhaji Yahya Suleiman Nasidi, raised the alarm while speaking in Kano during the 2024 Hajj sensitization seminar, with a theme, “Hajj 2024: New Challenges, Boundless Opportunity,” on Wednesday.

Nasidi expressed worry that the fare could be double the 2023 amount due to the rising rate of the US dollar. He called on the Federal Government and the National Hajj Commission, NAHCON to help them in the deposition of their 2024 Hajj Funds in Saudi Arabia.

According to him, “we had not been having any forex allocation from the government, but we are still doing our businesses with the forex from markets.“Another problem is the cost of Hajj this year. Last year we operated at N3 million; now it could go up to N6 million. That is why we are calling on those who want to perform Hajj this year to endeavor to pay their Hajj fare as early as possible.

“So, if payment is not made, one can’t get a visa and can’t travel, so the problems are from all angles related to the forex issue. This is a problem that even if we are going to get it from outside, we still need to transfer it as an offshore payment,” Nasidi stated.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Nigeria’s 2024 Budget: Another grope in the dark?The Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Nigeria may miss 2024 deadline for IMO maritime single window implementationNigeria may miss the International Maritime Organization (IMO) January 1, 2024 deadline for the implementation of a Maritime Single Window (MSW) for the electronic exchange of data in ports around the world as there is still no commitment from Ministry, Department and Agencies (MDAs) to digitalise and automate port processes.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: South Korea to Become a Multiracial Nation in 2024South Korea is on track to become a multiracial nation in 2024, according to a new report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: 2024 Olympics Qualifiers: Super Falcons fired up for Ethiopia clashSuper Falcons interim head coach Justine Madugu has said the team is ready to step on the pedal against Ethiopia. The West Africans will take on the Lucy in the second leg of their 2024 Olympic Games second round qualifier at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday (today).

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: 2024 Olympics Qualifiers: It’s victory or nothing against EthiopiaRasheedat Ajibade is confident the Super Falcons will earn a place in the third round of the 2024 Olympic Games qualifying series. The Nigerian ladies will entertain the Lucy of Ethiopia at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday (today).

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: 2024 Olympic Qualifier: Super Falcons wallop Ethiopia 4-0A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕