Nigerian university speaks as EFCC arrests 69 suspected internet fraudsters

Dele Oyewale, the EFCC spokesperson, confirmed on the phone that 69 suspects have been arrested with cases relating to suspected internet fraudulent activities in the early hours of Wednesday at Oduduwa estate, Ile-Ife, in Osun State.

Responding to this newspaper’s inquiry on the status of those arrested, the public relations officer of OAU, Abiodun Olarewaju, said the university would protect the interest of innocent students, even as he pledged cooperation with the anti-graft agency to successfully prosecute whoever is found guilty.

The statement, which was signed by the Chairman of the Osun State Axis of Joint Campus Committee of NANS, Ogungbe Adedamola, described the arrest as an “unlawful invasion of the students’ hostels.” Mr Adedamola expressed the determination of the students’ body to mobilise students to stage a peaceful protest at the EFCC zonal headquarters in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

NANS said “it won’t tolerate any form of illegal act when it involves its members,” while also stating that it stands firmly in support of “the kidnapped students and want to reassure the general public and all our members throughout the state that we are committed to seeking justice and advocating for the safe release of our students.”

Mr Olarewaju said: “I am on my way to Ibadan with the acting CSO. We want to go and ascertain the number of our students that were arrested. We don’t want to be under the illution that all those that were arrested are all our students.

