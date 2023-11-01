CISLAC to FG : Supplementary budget is unnecessary expenditure on frivolous items

Following the president’s request for a “speedy” consideration and approval of the appropriation bill, theThe passing of the supplementary budget will raise Nigeria’s total 2024 budget to N28.17 trillion., the executive director of CISLAC, said the supplementary budget is aRafsanjani added that the federal government should desist from “extravagance and opulence”.

“While the national assembly had recently passed, and signed, a supplementary appropriation act 2023 for over N819 billion (Eight Hundred and Nineteen Billion, Five Hundred Million Naira), a second supplementary budget was conceived in response to the impact of the petrol subsidy removal for further provision of additional palliative measures, including the wage award for public servants and the enhanced cash transfer programme, which was intended to benefit the most vulnerable members of our...

“In fact, according to the chairman, all 5 off-cycle elections, including Anambra and Edo state elections, had been catered for by the 2023 general election budget. “What informed these budgets? How pertinent are they in the face of Nigeria’s more pressing economic needs?“Should we be borrowing for frivolities considering our overbearing debt burden? Should Nigerians be tightening their belts to satisfy a few?

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Nigeria’s N2.1trn supplementary budget passes second reading at SenatePresident Bola Tinubu transmitted the budget to the National Assembly for approval on Tuesday.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Cut down cost of governance extravagant lifestyle, CISLAC tells FGWHILE reacting to the 2023 Supplementary Budget at the National Assembly, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, Wednesday, demanded the Federal Government cut down extravagant lifestyles and the cost of governance.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Insurgency Recovery: Borno, Adamawa, Yobe revive primary healthcare centresPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Conditional cash transfer as motor park economics, By Jideofor AdibePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Tinubu submit N2.176 trillion supplementary budget, MEET/FSP to NASSThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu submit N2.176 trillion supplementary budget, MEET/FSP to NASS

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Tinubu writes Reps, seeks approval of N2.1trn 2023 supplementary BudgetPresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu has written the House of Representatives seeking the approval of a N2.1 trillion supplementary budget. The President also sent the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework & Fiscal Strategy Paper to the House of Representatives. The development follows the Federal Executive Council's approval on Monday of N2.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕