Supplementary Budget: Wike, Umahi, service chiefs defend allocations

The security profile of the budget was defended by the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, the Director General of the State Security Service (SSS), Yusuf Bichi, the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Naval Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of Air Staff, Hassan Abubakar and others.Mr Umahi, while defending the proposed N300 billion for the Ministry of Works, said the roads across the country need urgent interventions because of the state they are.

“Roads have a lot to do with our revolution, security and resetting the country. Road has the ability to reset security— the kidnappings that are happening all over the country, most of them happen where the roads have failed.

“Right now, the economy of our states is in jeopardy because most of our interstate movement is very difficult now. I travelled from Abuja to Benin, I spent 14 hours on the road, not due to the inability of the ministry of works but due to inappropriate funding. Some roads have lasted for 17 years, some 20 years,” he said.

He informed the lawmakers that the administration is committed to the 2024 completion date for the Abuja Metroline Rail. “Talking about the completion of the Abuja railway, you would agree with me that this is one project that Mr President cares so much about which will help in decongesting our traffic.

Mr Wike also explained that N3.4 billion will be used to buy vehicles for the security agents in the city to end insecurity. “Insecurity has been a major thing in the FCT before I came on board. We thought that we should be able to tackle it by providing logistics for the various security agencies,” he said.Earlier, the chairman of the committee said every relevant ministry, department and agency was invited by the committee.

