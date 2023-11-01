FG earmarks N17bn for presidential air fleet, yacht in supplementary budget

The figure is in the recurrent expenditure of the office of the national security adviser (ONSA) with a total budget of N29.7 billion. Other items in the budget proposed for the ONSA are the settlement of outstanding annual service legal agreement and bandwidth subscription for ONSA intelligence platforms (N4.7 billion); and operation MAD Thunder-NSA (N10 billion).

The ONSA said it would spend N2.2 billion as “part settlement of outstanding liabilities for procurement of treated/operational vehicles for State House and ONSA”.Budgetary allocations to the presidential air fleet have historically elicited outcry from Nigerians, given the rising cost of maintenance.that Nigeria budgeted N73.3 billion for the presidential air fleet from 2011 to 2020. As of 2015, the number of jets in the presidential fleet stood at 10.

According to the document, the navy will require N62.8 billion for its operations — with recurrent expenditure and capital expenditure gulping N20.4 billion and N42.3 billion, respectively.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.