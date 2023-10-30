Salary Crisis: We Have Nothing Against Wike

JUAC president, Mr Matilukuro Oluwakorede, stated this in Abuja, when he reacted to a social media publication alleging that workers in the FCT were groaning as Wike cuts salaries and allowances amid inflation.
Oluwakorede called on the public to disregard the information in circulation, that it did not emanate from them, saying that they have an internal issue, and they have had a meeting and agreed on the best way to manage the issue.
“We have nothing to do with what is trending online currently. We love our minister. We don’t have any issue against him as at this moment that I am talking to you, and I wish to be quoted anywhere,” Oluwakorede said. headtopics.com
On the issue of the salary, the president explained that JUAC had fought for some allowances, adding however, that the allowances were not budgeted for in the 2023 budget.He said the allowances overshot the FCTA and FCDA personnel budget, adding that because of the development, the FCTA management called the leadership of the committee over the challenge.
He added that they all agreed at the meeting that the remaining funds in the vault should be used to pay October’s salary but may affect peculiar allowances. “We realised that the little fund remaining may affect peculiar allowance, and we say we do not mind stepping it down by one month, while the FCT Administration does the needful against the remaining months. headtopics.com
“So that by November, we return to normalcy. So, I do not know why journalists are just cashing out on this. But I wish to say unequivocally, that we do not have any problem with our distinguished honourable minister or the minister of state or even the permanent secretary of FCTA.