Senate approves federal university for Ekiti State

Senate has approved that a Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences in Iyin-Ekiti, Ekiti State be established with a mission to address knowledge deficit in the fields of technology and environmental sciences.

The Senate, presided over by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jubrin, subsequently referred the bill to its Committee on Tertiary Institutions and Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for further legislation and other considerations.

First initiated in the Ninth National Assembly, the bill was brought back for consideration at the Senate Chambers on October 17, 2023 with specific focus on addressing knowledge deficit gaps in the fields of technology and environmental sciences. headtopics.com

Bamidele further explained that the purpose of the bill “is to create more access to university education in view of a large number of qualified candidates, who are annually stranded in attempts to gain admission into the universities of their choice across the Federation.

“The enactment of this bill will help in transforming the technological and educational fortune in producing the desired manpower and expertise that Nigeria is yearning for to exponentially speed up our economic growth and ensure sustainable development.” headtopics.com

