Azubuike, Da Silva, Oludemi Win Providus Bank Grand Slam Laurels

The event which started on October 19 ended on October 28 with interesting and exciting contests where winners emerged. Azubuike defeated Ejehiwease Effiong in straight sets of 6/3, 6/1 to emerge the Ladies Singles Champion.

The Ladies champion displayed so much skill and resilience to overcome her equally skillful opponent in the entertaining encounter. In the Men’s Singles A final, Destiny Da Silva defeated Rume Dubre 6/2, 6/2 to win the title just as Ayodeji Oludemi defeated Felix Akoh 6/4, 6/2 in the final of the Men’s Singles B contest. headtopics.com

Da Silva had an easy ride to win in Singles A but the Singles B final kept the spectators at the edge of their seats with the keen contest.Chairman of the Ikoyi Club Tennis Section Akeem Mustafa expressed satisfaction about the standard exhibited by the participants of the competition.

“It was a week full of fun and excitement as members enjoyed themselves all through. We thank our sponsors for bringing this excitement to the Club. We need more of this to further boost the bonding among members, ” Mustapha said. headtopics.com

In the Men’s Veterans Final, Edet Akpaso defeated Bola Ayorinde 3/0 (Scratch) while in the Super Veterans Finals, Innocent Ihebuzor defeated Walter Jibunoh 7/5, 6/3.