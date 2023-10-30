Sports Minister Wants Civil Servants To Imbibe Physical Fitness For Optimal Productivity

He gave the charge at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium during the weekend while flagging off the October edition of the monthly keep-fit aerobics exercise in preparation for the 2023 Federal Public Service Games (FEPSGA).

He assured the readiness of the Federal Ministry of Sports Development to collaborate and partner with any organisation or body to develop programmes and initiatives that will not only encourage sports development in the country especially in such areas as promotion of physical activity, raise awareness about the importance of fitness, and disseminate valuable health education information to all segments of the society with a view to improving their health status for optimal service delivery,...

Senator Enoh said: “A healthy nation is a productive nation, and by enhancing fitness and health consciousness amongst the public servants we can contribute to the overall well-being of the citizens. Through effective collaboration between the Ministry and FEPSGA, we can come up with initiatives that target both the male and female adults in the public service that will encourage them to cultivate a culture of physical fitness and health consciousness,” he said. headtopics.com

According to him, one of the vital elements that Nigerians as a people continually miss in the sports sector is the physical fitness component, saying President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Administration is interested in this, which is why he added that the President out of his wisdom created a Ministry of Sports Development to holistically drive this aspect of human development in line with the International standards.

In her remarks during the exercise, the head of the civil service of the federation Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, thanked the Sports Minister for flagging off the October edition of the monthly keep fit Aerobics exercise in preparation for the 2023 Federal Public Service Games. headtopics.com

