Federal Govt Wants Immediate Resolution Of Israel, Hamas Conflict

Nigerian Foreign Affsirs Minister, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar who made the plea in a statement in Bauchi, asked for an immediate opening of the humanitarian corridor towards resolving the crisis.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria is calling on the Israeli Government to grant humanitarian access to the millions of people that have been displaced since the crisis broke. The lack of water, food, medical supplies and fuel shortages have compounded the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.”

The Federal Government also called on all parties involved to immediately agree to a ceasefire and engage in diplomatic negotiations to resolve the conflict. According to the statement, situation in Gaza requires immediate attention as a result of the recent uptick in violence, stressing that women, children, and other vulnerable groups are among innocent civilians that have suffered greatly as a result of the indiscriminate violence in Gaza Strip. headtopics.com

It therefore urged both parties to exercise utmost restraint and prioritize the safety and well-being of civilians, while avoiding at all costs indiscriminate attacks that resulted in civilian casualties.

“The prayer of the Nigerian nation is with those who have lost their lives in the conflict and families that have suffered human and material losses, and also those that are currently recuperating from injuries.” headtopics.com

The statement therefore reiterated the Federal Government’s call for quick deescalation of hostilities by both sides and a return to the negotiating table to continue the search for peaceful resolutions and implementation of the two-state solution as a permanent settlement of the intergenerational cycle of violence.

