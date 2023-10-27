We Are ‘Ready’ For Israeli Ground Invasion, Says Hamas

Israeli border guards stand alert near Muslim worshippers during the weekly Friday prayers on the Mount of Olives in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem on October 27, 2023, ahead of demonstrations in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing fighting between Israel and the Hamas movement.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that Gaza faces “an unprecedented avalanche of human suffering” because of the lack of food, water and power during the Israeli bombing in response to the October 7 attack.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees had earlier warned that “many more will die” in Gaza from catastrophic shortages after nearly three weeks of bombardment by Israel. Israel’s military accused Hamas of using hospitals in Gaza as operations centres for directing attacks, an allegation Hamas swiftly denied. headtopics.com

“Basic services are crumbling, medicine is running out, food and water are running out, the streets of Gaza have started overflowing with sewage,” he said of the densely populated territory where 45 per cent of housing is reported to have been damaged or destroyed.

His words echoed a call from EU leaders on Thursday for “continued, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access and aid”. With tens of thousands of Israeli troops massed along the Gaza border ahead of a widely expected ground offensive, the army said it had staged another brief ground incursion into Gaza on Thursday night, the second in as many days. headtopics.com

